CBS CEO Moonves says Viacom is undervalued
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
Aug 15 Atlatsa Resources Corp
* Atlatsa announces financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016
* Qtrly total tonnes milled decreased 12% quarter-on-quarter to 344,895 tonnes
* Qtrly revenue decreased 21% quarter-on-quarter to $40.7 million
* Qtrly loss per basic share of 4 cents
* Term loan facility agreement entered into with anglo american platinum limited was amended and restated
* Term loan facility agreement amended to allow anglo platinum to advance an additional $17.0 million to co
* Reduction at bokoni mine is made up of a 57.6% decrease in contractors and an 18.6% decrease in own mine employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
NEW YORK, May 19 Federal prosecutors on Friday announced criminal fraud charges against a Virginia man they said filed a sham tender offer to buy all outstanding stock in Fitbit Inc, in a more than $100 million market manipulation scheme.