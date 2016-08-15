Aug 15 Goldgroup Mining Inc

* Goldgroup announces cerro prieto production results for the second quarter 2016

* Qtrly production was 4,270 gold ounces versus 1,913 gold ounces for cerro prieto

* On target for our annual production guidance for 2016 of 15,000 ounces and our all-in sustaining cash cost guidance of $900 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: