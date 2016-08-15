CBS CEO Moonves says Viacom is undervalued
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
Aug 15 Goldgroup Mining Inc
* Goldgroup announces cerro prieto production results for the second quarter 2016
* Qtrly production was 4,270 gold ounces versus 1,913 gold ounces for cerro prieto
* On target for our annual production guidance for 2016 of 15,000 ounces and our all-in sustaining cash cost guidance of $900 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
NEW YORK, May 19 Federal prosecutors on Friday announced criminal fraud charges against a Virginia man they said filed a sham tender offer to buy all outstanding stock in Fitbit Inc, in a more than $100 million market manipulation scheme.