BRIEF-Teekay LNG Partners Q1 GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 mln
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
Aug 16 Advance Auto Parts Inc
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.68
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.90 excluding items
* Q2 sales $2.26 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.24 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly comparable store sales decrease of 4.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.