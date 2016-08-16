BRIEF-Teekay LNG Partners Q1 GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 mln
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
Aug 16 Northern Oil And Gas Inc
* Northern oil and gas, inc. Announces executive officer changes; tom stoelk named interim chief executive officer; discloses ongoing strategic evaluation
* Chad allen, northern's existing corporate controller, has been named to position of chief accounting officer
* "board has been evaluating strategic alternatives to increase shareholder value"
* Stoelk has been northern's chief financial officer since december 2011
* Michael reger terminated as northern's ceo, has ceased being a member of northern's board of directors, effective immediately
* Company engaged tudor, pickering, holt & co. As its financial advisor
* "in light of challenges of operating in a lower commodity price environment", co's board evaluating strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.