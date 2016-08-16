BRIEF-Teekay LNG Partners Q1 GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 mln
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
Aug 16 Unique Fabricating Inc :
* Unique fabricating, inc. Reports 17.9% revenue increase for second quarter of 2016
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.88 to $0.91
* Q2 earnings per share $0.06
* Q2 revenue rose 17.9 percent to $42 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $169 million to $172 million
* Says revenue of $42.0 million in q2 versus $35.7 million in q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
