BRIEF-Teekay LNG Partners Q1 GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 mln
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
Aug 16 Dick's Sporting Goods Inc :
* Q2 earnings per share $0.82
* Q2 same store sales rose 2.8 percent
* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.39 to $0.42 excluding items
* Dick's sporting goods reports second quarter results; exceeds earnings expectations and raises full year guidance
* Q2 sales $2.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.88 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy earnings per share $2.90 to $3.05 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2016 consolidated same store sales are currently expected to increase approximately 2 to 3%
* In 2016, anticipates capital expenditures to be about $275 million on a net basis and approximately $450 million on a gross basis
* Consolidated same store sales are currently expected to increase approximately 2 to 3% in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.