BRIEF-Teekay LNG Partners Q1 GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 mln
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
Aug 16 Actions Semiconductor Co Ltd:
* Actions Semiconductor reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share per ADS $0.179
* Q2 revenue $13.9 million versus $13.7 million
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $14.5 million to $15.5 million
* Will continue managing expenses, and anticipates research and development expenses in 2016 to be below 2015 levels
* Q2 hurt by write-downs of slower moving inventory & intangible assets; and non-cash exp related to devaluation of Chinese renminbi versus us$
* Expects revenue for second half of year to be slightly higher than first half of 2016
* Says "revenue for quarter came in at midrange of our expectations" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.