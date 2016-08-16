Aug 16 Goldstrike Resources

* Goldstrike drills visible gold

* Says core contains abundant coarse visible gold and zone remains open, confirming consistent, robust nature of this gold zone

* Says drilling remains ongoing at Goldstack

* First hole drilled at Goldstack in 2016 intersected 29.45 metres of shallow, broad zones of stockwork and hydrothermal breccia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)