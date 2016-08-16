BRIEF-Teekay LNG Partners Q1 GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 mln
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
Aug 16 Rockwell Medical Inc:
* Rockwell Medical enters into exclusive license agreement with ARAM Medical to commercialize Triferic in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Middle East territories
* ARAM will also assume responsibility for all clinical and regulatory expenses for territories
* Rockwell retains manufacturing responsibilities for both Triferic and Calcitriol
* Commercial product availability expected within about 12 months in Saudi Arabia and 12 to 18 months in Egypt and all other territories
* ARAM medical will become exclusive distributor for Triferic and Calcitriol in 13 countries
* ARAM will pay to Rockwell upfront licensing fees, a "high double-digit royalty on product sales"
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.