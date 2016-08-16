BRIEF-Teekay LNG Partners Q1 GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 mln
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
Aug 16 G&K Services
* Announces Agreement To Be Acquired By Cintas In $2.2 Billion All Cash transaction; reports record fiscal 2016 fourth quarter results
* Has also suspended any prior guidance provided as a result of transaction announcement
* In light of announced agreement with Cintas, G&K services has cancelled its fiscal Q4 2016 conference call
* Q4 earnings per share $1.00
* Q4 revenue $258.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $257.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
