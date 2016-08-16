Aug 16 Radius Health Inc :

* JAMA publishes positive phase 3 data for abaloparatide in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis

* Patients treated with daily abaloparatide for 18 months had greater reduction in incidence of new vertebral fractures versus. placebo

* Patients treated with daily abaloparatide for 18 months had greater reduction in incidence of nonvertebral fractures versus placebo