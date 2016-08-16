BRIEF-Capital Estate completes subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International
* Announces completion of subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International Holdings Co
Aug 16 True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust :
* True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces $22.5 million equity offering and potential acquisitions with urban focus
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund potential acquisition of commercial properties
* Underwriters to sell on a bought deal basis, 3.6 million units of reit at a price $6.20/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces completion of subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International Holdings Co
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.