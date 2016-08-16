MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 18
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 16 Enerflex Ltd:
* Enerflex Ltd announces $100 million bought deal financing
* Net proceeds of offering will be used by company to fund balance of 2016 and 2017 capital expenditure program among others
* Underwriters have agreed to purchase 7.8 million common shares of enerflex at a price of $12.85 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes