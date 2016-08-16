Aug 16 Cree Inc
* Cree reports financial results for the fourth quarter and
fiscal year 2016
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.05 to $0.06
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19
* Q4 revenue $388 million versus I/B/E/S view $385.8 million
* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.02 to $0.03 from
continuing operations
* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06 to $0.11
from continuing operations
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $356 million to $378 million
* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10 to $0.16
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $397.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
