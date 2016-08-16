Aug 16 OSI Systems Inc :
* OSI Systems reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.55
* Q4 revenue $221 million versus I/B/E/S view $232.3 million
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 4 to 8 percent
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.30
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 sales $865 million to $895 million
* Says company's backlog was $623 million during quarter
ended June 30, 2016
* Anticipates 23 pct - 37 pct growth in earnings per diluted
share to $2.60 to $2.90, excluding items for fiscal year 2017
