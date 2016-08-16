Aug 16 Urban Outfitters Inc :
* Q2 earnings per share $0.66
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Urban outfitters reports record Q2 sales and EPS
* Q2 sales $891 million versus I/B/E/S view $886.8 million
* Qtrly comparable retail segment net sales, which include
our comparable direct-to-consumer channel, increased 1%
* During six months ended July 31, 2016, company opened 1
new Vetri family restaurant and acquired 6 Vetri family
restaurants
* Qtrly comparable retail segment net sales increased 5% at
Urban Outfitters, was flat at Free People
* Says as of July 31, 2016, total inventory decreased by $17
million, or 4%, on a year-over-year basis
* Qtrly comparable retail segment net sales decreased 3% at
Anthropologie group
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: