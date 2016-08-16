BRIEF-Overseas Shipholding Group announces agreement with SEC
* Agreement with SEC would also resolve last remaining claim in company's bankruptcy case
Aug 16 Jammin Java Corp
* Jammin java corp. Issues shareholder letter regarding state of the business and providing a litigation update
* If unable to re-obtain rights to 'marley coffee' trademarks may force to seek bankruptcy protection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Agreement with SEC would also resolve last remaining claim in company's bankruptcy case
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it charged on Monday shipping conglomerate Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) and its former chief financial officer Myles Itkin with failing to recognize some $512 million in tax liabilities.
CHICAGO, Jan 23 U.S. oilfield services company Forbes Energy Services Ltd said it expected to "promptly" emerge from bankruptcy after filing a Chapter 11 plan on Monday with a prepackaged deal to exchange $280 million of debt for equity.