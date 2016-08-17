Aug 17 Target Corp
* Q2 comparable sales decreased 1.1 percent
* Q2 GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $1.07 and
adjusted EPS of $1.23
* Q2 sales $16,169 million versus $17,427 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $16.18
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly digital channel sales increased 16 percent.
* 44-Cent difference between FY guidance ranges for GAAP EPS
from continuing operations and adjusted EPS reflects early debt
retirement losses already reported in 2016
* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.72 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* On pace to exceed its goal to save $2 billion in costs
over 2-year period ending in 2016
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $4.36 to $4.76 from
continuing operations
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.80 to $5.20
* Quarterly comparable sales growth in signature categories
outpaced total comparable sales by about 3 percentage points
* In Q3 2016, target expects both GAAP EPS from continuing
operations and adjusted EPS of $0.75 to $0.95
* In both third and fourth quarters of 2016, target now
expects comparable sales growth in range of down 2.0 percent to
flat
* Based on current retail environment company believes it is
prudent to lower expectations for comparable sales in second
half of year
* "We are planning for a challenging environment in back
half of year"
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: