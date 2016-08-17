Aug 17 Performance Food Group Company
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.38
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $4.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.46 billion
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.27 to $1.32
* Expects fiscal 2017 adjusted diluted EPS to grow in a
range of 31 percent to 36 percent to $1.27 to $1.32
* Expects that 7 percent to 10 percent adjusted EBITDA
growth for fiscal 2017 will reflect first half growth in
low-to-mid-single digit range.
* Fiscal 2017 capital expenditures estimate is higher than
fiscal 2016 because of timing of certain projects begun in
fiscal 2016.
* Co says expects capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 will
be between $140 million and $160 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* For fiscal 2017, expects adjusted EBITDA growth to be in a
range of 7 percent to 10 percent on a 52 week to 52 week basis
