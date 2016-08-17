Aug 17 Monsanto Co

* Accelerating the future of agriculture: Monsanto uniquely positioned to deliver integrated solutions to drive long-term growth

* Reconfirms fy16 as-reported eps guidance at low end of range of $3.36 to $4.14 and ongoing eps at low-end of range of $4.40 to $5.10

* Company also confirmed its 2016 full-year free cash flow guidance range of $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion

* Teens compounded annual eps growth rate from end of fiscal year 2017 through fiscal year 2021

* Monsanto co says management also sees opportunity for 45 to 55 million acres of Intacta rr2 pro in south america in fiscal year 2017

* Net cash required by investing activities to be approximately $900 million to $1.1 billion for fiscal year 2016

* Looking ahead to fiscal year 2017, company continues to expect a return to growth in eps

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.46, revenue view $13.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net cash provided by operating activities is expected to be $2.2 billion to $2.6 billion in 2016

* Announced investment plans for greenhouses in arizona

* Looks forward to epa's expected final decision by late summer or early fall for over--top dicamba use, which enables full system launch in u.s. In 2017

* Climate corporation announces commitment to extend its climate fieldview digital ag platform to other agricultural technology providers