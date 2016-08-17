BRIEF-Bright Scholar Education Holdings' ADSs open at $11.00 in debut, above IPO price of $10.50 per ADS
* Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd ADSs open at $11.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $10.50 per ADS Further company coverage:
Aug 17 Sypris Solutions Inc
* Q2 loss per share $0.26
* Sypris reports second quarter results
* Q2 revenue $23.5 million versus $40.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to open)