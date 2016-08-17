BRIEF-Bright Scholar Education Holdings' ADSs open at $11.00 in debut, above IPO price of $10.50 per ADS
* Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd ADSs open at $11.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $10.50 per ADS Further company coverage:
Aug 17 Bri-chem Corp :
* Bri-Chem announces renewal of credit facilities
* To renew its senior credit facilities with a borrowing base of $20 million, down from $40 million
* Says has now reduced its senior operating debt down from $54 million to $10 million as at June 30, 2016
* Credit facilities are now committed until August 12, 2017
* Amended certain terms of its subordinated debenture agreement, in conjunction with amendment to ABL facility
* In accordance with amendment, will defer 4 quarterly principal payments due on Sept 30, 2016, Dec 31, 2016, March 31, 2017 and June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to open)