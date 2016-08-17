US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as investors buy beaten down stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to open)
Aug 17 Tyco International Plc
* Tyco shareholders approve merger with Johnson Controls
* Says merger is expected to be completed on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 18 Roger Ailes, former chief executive of Fox News Channel, has died at age 77, Fox News said on Thursday.