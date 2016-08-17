Aug 17 United Insurance Holdings Corp
* Upc insurance and american coastal insurance company to
merge in combination of leading specialized personal lines and
commercial lines underwriters
* Transaction expected to be immediately accretive to
earnings per share and roe
* Combined entity will have over $1 billion of premium in
force
* Rdx members to receive upc insurance common stock based on
exchange ratio providing for rdx members to own 49% upc stock
