Aug 17 American Homes 4 Rent

* American homes 4 rent announces new credit agreement

* Says new credit agreement provides for a $650 million revolving credit facility and a $350 million term loan facility

* On august 17, 2016, company entered into a $1 billion credit agreement

* Credit agreement, which matures initially in august 2019, replaces company's existing senior secured revolving credit facility