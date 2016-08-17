UPDATE 1-Japan's SoftBank invests $1.4 billion in India's Paytm
* Paytm to invest $1.5 bln in India over next 3-5 yrs (Adds detail, context)
Aug 17 American Homes 4 Rent
* American homes 4 rent announces new credit agreement
* Says new credit agreement provides for a $650 million revolving credit facility and a $350 million term loan facility
* On august 17, 2016, company entered into a $1 billion credit agreement
* Credit agreement, which matures initially in august 2019, replaces company's existing senior secured revolving credit facility
* Unit entered into equity transfer agreement with Yingxiang Holdings Group Co., Ltd