* Perry Ellis International reports second quarter fiscal
2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.24
* Q2 revenue $202 million versus i/b/e/s view $197.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.95 to $2.00
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $885 million to $890 million
* Qtrly diluted gaap loss per share of $0.24
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.98, revenue view $912.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Updated fy 2017 revenue outlook to $885-$890 million
reflecting currency translation changes, modified economic
growth post -brexit
* Says planning closure of 15 underperforming retail doors
in next 18 months
* Perry Ellis International Inc says retail closures are
expected to reduce revenues in current year by $2.8 million and
next year by $8.3 million
* Says inventory at quarter end was $134 million, as
compared to $154 million in comparable period of prior year
