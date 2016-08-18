Aug 18 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
:
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals receives lender consent for credit
facility amendment
* Amendment will reduce interest coverage maintenance
covenant to 2.0x, providing additional headroom
* Amendment will permit issuance of secured notes with
shorter maturities to repay term loans
* Amendment provides additional flexibility to sell assets
* Amendment will permit incurrence of other debt to repay
term loans
* Amendment will provide additional flexibility to sell
assets
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc says amendment
provides with additional flexibility
* Also agreed to increase each of applicable interest rate
margins on its credit facility by 0.50%
* To pay amendment fee equal to 0.25% of principal amount of
each consenting lender's outstanding loans, commitments under
credit facility
* Amendment also provides to focus on executing strategic
plan, developing our pipeline and improving patients' lives
* Company expects to close amendment next week
