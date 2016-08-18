Aug 18 Caterpillar Inc
* Caterpillar officer retires; Company creates division
focused on advancing research, product development and
innovation capabilities
* Caterpillar Inc says Gwenne Henricks, currently Vice
President with responsibility for Product Development & Global
Technology division is retiring
* Company will form a single research, technology and
product development division
* Manufacturing functions within ACSD will be led by current
ACSD operations general manager Steve Ferguson
* Says organizational changes are effective September 1,
2016
* Current Advanced Component & System division Vice
President Jean Savage will lead newly formed team of ACSD and
PD> employees
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: