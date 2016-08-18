Aug 18 Applied Materials Inc
* Applied materials announces record results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.46
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.50
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Expects "record" non-GAAP EPS in its Q4
* Says qtrly new orders were $3.66 billion, up 6 percent
sequentially and up 26 percent year over year
* Says qtrly backlog of $4.95 billion was up 19 percent
sequentially and up 60 percent year over year
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61 to
$0.69
* In Q4 of fiscal 2016, Applied expects net sales to be up
15 percent to 19 percent sequentially
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $2.87
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales $2,821 million versus $2,490 million
* Q3 revenue view $2.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: