Aug 18 Gap Inc
* Gap Inc reports second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.31
* Q2 sales $3.85 billion versus $3.9 billion
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.87 to $1.92
excluding items
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.37 to $1.47
* Q2 adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60 excluding
items
* Total inventory dollars were down about 3 percent at end
of q2 of fiscal year 2016
* At end of Q3 of fiscal year 2016, company expects total
inventory dollars to be down in low single digits
year-over-year.
* For fiscal year 2016, company continues to expect capital
spending to be approximately $525 million
* Continues to expect net closures of about 50
company-operated stores in fiscal year 2016
* Continues to expect square footage to be down about 2
percent for fiscal year 2016 when compared with fiscal year
2015.
* Excluding restructuring costs, company now expects its
adjusted operating margin to be about 8.5 percent in fiscal year
2016
* FY earnings per share view $1.96 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Gap Inc CEO Peck says "remain unsatisfied with pace of
improvement across the business"
* Foreign currency fluctuations negatively impacted earnings
per share for Q2 of fiscal year 2016 by an estimated $0.05
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $3.78
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
