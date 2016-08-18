Aug 18 Cninsure Inc -
* CNinsure reports second quarter and first half 2016
unaudited financial results
* Q2 revenue RMB 850.9 million
* Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.53
(US$0.08) and RMB0.51 (US$0.08) for Q2 of 2016
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue up about 40 percent
* Total net revenues were RMB1,066.1 million (US$160.4
million) for Q2 of 2016, representing an increase of 58.6% from
RMB672.1 million
* Qtrly interest income was RMB1.8 million (US$0.3 million)
for Q2, representing a decrease of 88.9% from RMB16.5 million
for corresponding period in 2015
