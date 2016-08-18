Aug 18 Frankly Inc
* Frankly announces term sheet for equity investment and up
to us$16 million loan facility from raycom media
* Will also convert us$1.0 million of its existing us$4.0
million promissory note to shares of frankly common shares
* Raycom will provide co with non-revolving term line of
credit in of $14.5 million and additional available $1.5 million
non-revolving line of credit
* Raycom currently holds 6.8 million class a restricted
voting shares of co , which represent about 21% of
issued,outstanding shares of frankly
* Raycom's 6.8 million class a restricted voting shares of
frankly will be converted on or prior to closing date into
common shares of frankly
