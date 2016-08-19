Aug 19 Deere & Co
* Q3 earnings per share $1.55
* Announces third Quarter earnings of $489 million
* Q3 sales $6.724 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.09 billion
* Full-year 2016 earnings forecast increased to $1.35
billion
* Agriculture & turf. Sales fell 11 percent for quarter
* Company equipment sales are projected to decrease about 10
percent for fiscal 2016
* Deere's worldwide sales of agriculture and turf equipment
are forecast to decrease by about 8 percent for fiscal-year 2016
* Construction and forestry sales decreased 24 percent for
quarter
* Deere's worldwide sales of construction and forestry
equipment are forecast to be down about 18 percent for 2016
* "continuing to focus on ways to make our operations more
efficient and achieve further structural cost reductions"
* Agriculture & turf full-year 2016 industry sales in eu28
are forecast to be flat to down 5 percent
* Industry sales of turf and utility equipment in U.S. And
Canada are expected to be flat to up 5 percent for 2016
* In South America, industry sales of tractors and combines
are projected to be down 15 percent to 20 percent
* In forestry, 2016 global industry sales are expected to be
down 5 percent to 10 percent from last year's strong levels.
* Agriculture & turf Asian sales are projected to be flat to
down slightly, due in part to weakness in China in 2016
