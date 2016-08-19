Aug 19 JDA Software Group
* JDA announces $570 million equity investment from
Blackstone and New Mountain Capital
* JDA Software Group says new equity investment will have no
cash interest costs for JDA and will be used to retire existing
debt
* JDA Software Group says new equity investment will reduce
JDA'S interest expense by $70 million per year.
* JDA Software Group says remaining debt will have no
operating covenants and first maturity will not be until end of
2023
* JDA Software Group Says NMC will be investing in equity
alongside blackstone, and will remain as company's majority
shareholder post-investment
