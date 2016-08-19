Aug 19 Stein Mart Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.06
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $319.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $324.6 million
* Q2 same store sales fell 1.4 percent
* Quarterly diluted earnings per share of $0.06
* Says updated its full year 2016 outlook
* Inventories were $280 million at end of Q2 of 2016
compared to $277 million at same time last year
* Stein Mart Inc says continue to expect that new stores
will increase sales an estimated 4 percent above comparable
store sales results for full year
* Now forecasting SG&A expenses for full year to be about
$360 million compared to $370 million previously estimated
* Says expect 2016 gross profit rate to be 50 basis points
higher than in 2015
