BRIEF-Citigroup reports credit card charge-offs, delinquency rates for April
* Credit card charge-offs 2.34 percent in April versus 2.88 percent in March - SEC filing
Aug 19 Manitok Energy Inc
* Manitok Energy and Raimount Energy announce closing of arrangement and Manitok Energy announces closing of non-brokered subscription receipt financing and appointment of director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Buyout firm Advent International Corp and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co are considering making an offer for German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG , Bloomberg reported on Monday.