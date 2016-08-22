Argentine stock market falls 4.2 pct on back of Brazil losses
BUENOS AIRES, May 18 Argentina's main Merval stock index fell 4.2 percent on Thursday, pressured lowered by steep share losses in neighboring Brazil, local market sources said.
Aug 22 Press Release :
* Rovi signs 10-year intellectual property license agreement with dish
* Says signed a 10-year patent renewal license agreement with dish network l.l.c., a subsidiary of dish network corporation
* Says agreement will continue dish's license to rovi's conversation services natural language platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 18 Stock markets in the Middle East most exposed to foreign fund flows followed global shares lower on Thursday, while the Saudi Arabian index, dominated by local investors, outperformed the region for the day and the week.