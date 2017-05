Aug 22 Pesquera Exalmar SAA :

* Pesquera Exalmar announces extension of expiration date of tender offer and consent solicitation for its 7.375% senior notes due 2020

* Pesquera Exalmar SAA says tender offer and consent solicitation have been extended until 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on August 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: