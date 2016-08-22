Aug 22 Kenon Holdings Ltd

* Kenon provides update on tax claim relating to IC Power's distribution business Energuate

* Says Guatemalan Tax Administration has issued a claim against Energuate companies for back taxes for years 2011 and 2012

* Says amount claimed by SAT is approximately $17 million, excluding interest and penalties

* Says for years 2013 to 2015 companies are proceeding to pay amounts that would be owed to SAT

* Says total amount of $31 million for back taxes for the years 2013 to 2015

* Says total payments covering 2011 to 2015 are estimated to be in range of $65 to $72 million in aggregate