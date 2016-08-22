Aug 22 Kenon Holdings Ltd
* Kenon provides update on tax claim relating to IC Power's
distribution business Energuate
* Says Guatemalan Tax Administration has issued a claim
against Energuate companies for back taxes for years 2011 and
2012
* Says amount claimed by SAT is approximately $17 million,
excluding interest and penalties
* Says for years 2013 to 2015 companies are proceeding to
pay amounts that would be owed to SAT
* Says total amount of $31 million for back taxes for the
years 2013 to 2015
* Says total payments covering 2011 to 2015 are estimated to
be in range of $65 to $72 million in aggregate
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: