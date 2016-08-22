For millions of Chinese with rare diseases, some relief in sight
* Drugs are costly, rarely available, not covered by insurance
Aug 22 Shogun Capital Corp:
* Shogun Capital Corp and International Cannabis Corp announce terms and increase of previously announced brokered private placement to $13 mln
* ICC will issue up to 32.5 million subscription receipts at a price of CDN$0.40 per subscription receipt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Drugs are costly, rarely available, not covered by insurance
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. fund investors pivoted from domestic stocks to bonds and international equities during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, amid upheaval for the Trump administration and fears that Washington will not enact market-boosting policies. Investors pulled $6 billion from domestic-focused stock funds in the week ended Wednesday, a third straight week of o