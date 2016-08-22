Aug 22 Lombard Medical Inc

* Reports 2016 second quarter, six-month financial results and provides update on strategic initiatives

* Q2 loss per share $0.42

* Q2 revenue $3.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $3.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Board of directors has engaged Cain Brothers as its investment banker to begin a process of exploring strategic alternatives

* Exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of company or disposition of certain assets

* Company will also be evaluating additional financing opportunities

* Allocating resources to support new Altura AAA stent graft system and Intelliflex LP delivery system for Aorfix in European Union, Japan and other international markets

* Due to suspension of US commercial operation, says "prudent" to amend revenue guidance for year to between $13 million and $15 million

Aorfix sales force in us has been eliminated and majority of commercial operations have transitioned to company's facility in UK