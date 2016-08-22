Aug 22 Aercap Holdings Nv

* Authorizes share repurchase program of $250 million

* New buyback program is in addition to $250 million share repurchase program announced on May 31, 2016

* Board of directors has authorized a new $250 million share repurchase program, which will run through December 31, 2016

* Share buyback program will be funded using company's cash on hand and cash generated from operations