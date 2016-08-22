BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
Aug 22 Accenture Plc :
* Accenture to acquire Australian security company Redcore
* Financial terms are not being disclosed.
* Entered into an agreement to acquire Redcore, a privately held Australia-based consulting company
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 136.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 4.07 billion