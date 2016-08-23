BRIEF-Goodman Property Trust says FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 mln before tax
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
Aug 23 Toll Brothers Inc :
* Toll brothers reports FY 2016 3rd quarter and 9 month results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.61
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $1.27 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.25 billion
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 19 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $4.96 billion to $5.27 billion
* In FY 2016's q4, we expect to deliver between 2,025 and 2,325 homes at an average price of between $815,000 and $835,000
* Expects to end FY 2016 with between 305 and 315 selling communities
* Q3 end backlog was $4.37 billion
* Says previous guidance on deliveries for full FY 2016 narrowed to between 5,900 and 6,200 homes at an average price of between $840,000 and $850,000 per home Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
May 18 Australian shares are seen falling for a second day on Thursday, taking cues from Wall Street which had its biggest one-day fall in more than eight months as investors feared that White House issues might take focus off promised economic reforms. Australian share price index futures was down 1.07 percent, or 62 points, at 5,720, a 66-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dropped 1.1 percent in the previous se