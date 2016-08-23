Aug 23 Albemarle Corp

* Albemarle signs definitive agreement to acquire lithium salts production assets in Asia

* Albemarle Corp says transaction includes manufacturing assets located in both Jiangxi and Sichuan

* Says transaction is expected to close by end of Q1 of 2017

* Says collectively, Jiangli new material assets have a total lithium salts capacity of 15,000 mt/year, with ability to expand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: