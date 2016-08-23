BRIEF-James Hardie Industries Plc says FY net profit attributable $276.5 mln
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $ 276.5 million versus $244.4 million
Aug 23 Albemarle Corp
* Albemarle signs definitive agreement to acquire lithium salts production assets in Asia
* Albemarle Corp says transaction includes manufacturing assets located in both Jiangxi and Sichuan
* Says transaction is expected to close by end of Q1 of 2017
* Says collectively, Jiangli new material assets have a total lithium salts capacity of 15,000 mt/year, with ability to expand
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board