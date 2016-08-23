Aug 23 Best Buy Co Inc
* Reports better-than-expected second quarter results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57 from continuing
operations
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.56 from continuing
operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.43 to $0.47
* Qtrly enterprise revenue $8,533 million versus $8,528
million last year
* Sees Q3 enterprise revenue in range of $8.8 billion to
$8.9 billion
* Best Buy Co Inc sees Q3 international revenue change of
flat to down 5 percent
* Sees Q3 enterprise and domestic comparable sales of
approximately 1 pct
* Qtrly enterprise comparable sales up 0.8 percent
* Beginning in January FY17, company will no longer issue an
interim holiday press release
* Anticipate both enterprise and domestic comparable sales
growth of approximately 1 pct in Q3
* Will no longer issue an interim holiday press release due
to increasing significance of month of Jan to co's overall Q4
results
* Reaffirming expectation of approximately flat revenue for
FY and raising our full year non-GAAP operating income outlook
