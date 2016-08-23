BRIEF-James Hardie Industries Plc says FY net profit attributable $276.5 mln
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $ 276.5 million versus $244.4 million
Aug 23 Raven Industries Inc:
* Raven Industries reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.12
* Q2 revenue $68 million
* Expect to exceed prior year sales and adjusted operating income in fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board