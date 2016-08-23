Aug 23 Daktronics Inc

* Daktronics, Inc. Announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 sales $157.1 million

* Backlog at end of fiscal 2017 Q1 was $197.9 million, compared with a backlog of $205.5 million a year earlier

* Daktronics Inc says fiscal 2017 Q1 orders were $175.2 million, compared to $165.1 million for q1 of fiscal 2016