BRIEF-James Hardie Industries Plc says FY net profit attributable $276.5 mln
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $ 276.5 million versus $244.4 million
Aug 23 Rusoro Mining
* Rusoro awarded US$967.77 million by an ICSID additional facility tribunal for the expropriation of its investments in Venezuela
* Tribunal awarded company damages of US$967.77 million plus pre and post-award interest which currently equates to in excess of US$1.2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $ 276.5 million versus $244.4 million
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board