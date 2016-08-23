BRIEF-James Hardie Industries Plc says FY net profit attributable $276.5 mln
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $ 276.5 million versus $244.4 million
Aug 23 ADM Tronics Unlimited Inc
* ADM Tronics CEO comments on first quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue rose 31 percent to $1.377 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board